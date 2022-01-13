Team tasked with fixing Oahu’s water contamination crisis releases restoration, ‘date release’ timeline

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In the wake of their contamination of O’ahu’s drinking water supplies, the U.S. Navy announced that the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) has finalized a plan for flushing, sampling, testing, and releasing data.
The IDWST was formed on Dec. 17, 2021, with the goal of restoring safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH). The team is made up of the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy.
The plan, which is divided into three steps, is aimed at getting the DOH to amend its health advisory, officials said. That advisory currently considers the Navy’s water system unsafe for human consumption.
According to the Navy’s press release, the first step of the plan involves flushing the JBPHH waters distribution system section by section. The press release did not say where the flushed water will go, or the specifics of how or if it will be treated.
Following each section’s flushing, the water will be sampled and sent to laboratories approved by the DOH and EPA. If the test does not meet standards, then the area will be flushed again and retested. If it still does not meet the standard, then the IDWST members will reassess the plan, the Navy said in its press release. The press release did not specify what the “standards” considered as safe.
The Navy press release provides the estimate that step one will take 12 to 17 days, depending on the size of the zone.
Step two of the IDWST plan involves the flushing of individual homes, workplaces, buildings, and facilities, the Navy said. Step two takes place only after the water distribution system for the sites has already been flushed and meets standards.
According to the Navy, the individual site flushing will be conducted by “trained teams”, but it did not specify which agency the teams would originate from. The press release once again did not provide information about where the “flushed” water would be released, or if it would be treated for contaminants.
Following the flushing of the sites, representative samples will be taken from the areas, as well as specific samples from schools, childcare facilities, and hospitals.
The samples will then be tested by a third-party reviewed lab, and the data will be reviewed by the IDWST.
If the samples meet the team’s criteria and other inquiries, the Navy says that the IDWST will recommend that the DOH remove its advisory on the JBPHH water system, considering it safe for human consumption.
Officials estimate, should the in-home flushing process yield results considered safe, the second step should take about 25 to 27 days.
According to the Navy, the third step of the process involves amending the health advisory and informing residents that the health advisory is no longer in effect.
Following steps one and two, the DOH will conduct a final review of the data before deeming water from the JBPHH system fit for human consumption. The DOH, the Navy, and the Army will then release information informing people of the removed health advisory. This information will include summary water test results released via the JBPHH website www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates.