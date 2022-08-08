 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teacher shortage in Hawaii could reach up to a thousand vacancies

  • Updated
  • 0
School classroom generic

The US Department of Education has distributed all $122 billion in school Covid-19 relief funding to states.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Thousands of public school teachers will be getting a pay raise -- anywhere from $7,000 to $26,000 a year -- which is helping to prevent some teachers from retiring. Despite that, the Hawaii State Teacher's Association still predicts a major shortage of teachers this year.

HSTA President Osa Tui Jr. says that although the official numbers from the Department of Education will be released in October, he says the number of teachers needed could reach 1,000. The Hawaii State Teachers Association represents 13,500 educators on campuses in state, with the majority being teachers.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK