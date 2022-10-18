 Skip to main content
Teacher of the Year awarded to veteran Kalani High School educator Michael Ida

Hawaii Teacher of the Year

Veteran Kalani High School math and computer science teacher Michael Ida was named the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year in recognition of his dedication to improving student learning and uplifting the teaching profession through advocacy and collaboration.

 Hawaii Dept of Education

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Education announced this year's Teacher of the Year award goes to Michael Ida, a veteran Kalani High School math and computer science teacher.

Ida was recognized for his dedication to improving student learning.

