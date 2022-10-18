Teacher of the Year awarded to veteran Kalani High School educator Michael Ida

Veteran Kalani High School math and computer science teacher Michael Ida was named the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year in recognition of his dedication to improving student learning and uplifting the teaching profession through advocacy and collaboration.
“Mike has been a pillar of Kalani High’s math department for nearly three decades and his passion for teaching has not only guided thousands of students toward success, but he continually strives to lift his fellow teachers in their important work and support them as future leaders,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “His service and his dedication to helping everyone around him achieve higher levels of excellence is truly inspiring and we salute his outstanding leadership and achievements.”
He was selected out of more than 12,500 educators around the Hawaii State Department of Education.
Ida is a National Board Certified Teacher and holds a master’s degree and doctorate in applied mathematics from Northwestern University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Boston College, and an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics from the California Institute of Technology.
He'll represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program.
Today, Dr. Mike Ida @drmikeida was named as our 2023 Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year.He has devoted 26 years to public education at Kalani High-in the same classroom! His service to students, colleagues and community is forever seen.We appreciate you, Mike. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/FuvPTDR1p2
“Mike exhibits so many qualities of a leader: he is an effective communicator and problem-solver who is knowledgeable and takes initiative to help others,” one colleague said of Ida, adding that he’s held in such high regard by his school community “not only because of his expertise in his content area and in teaching, but also because everyone knows he puts the good of all first, and he works humbly an
d tirelessly on behalf of our students, teachers, and the education community statewide.”