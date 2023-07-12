Taxing Empty Homes in Hawaii Could Impact Local Homeowners

HONOLULU (KITV4) Some Hawaii lawmakers believe that taxing so-called 'empty homes' will help resolve Hawaii's chronic housing crisis. But that's just another case of going after scapegoats instead of addressing the real cause, says Jensen Ahokovi, co-author of the Grassroots Institute's latest housing report, "The 'empty homes' theory of Hawaii's housing crisis."
Ahokovi said goals of an empty homes tax include decreasing home prices and increasing occupancy rates, housing stock and tax revenues — the latter to be used ideally for government affordable housing projects.
He said the main problem with that idea is "that it doesn’t address the structural problems in the housing market, namely the strict regulatory environment."
Jensen Ahokovi, Grassroots Institute –Economic Researcher says, “The solution is to reduce Hawaii's housing restrictions, it is the most restrictive state in the country. In terms of housing regulation and when you have this much red tape around housing you only increase the cost of home building and that discourages home builders from building the multi family units that we need in the state."
Honolulu Budget Director, Andy Kawano says the bill that was considered at City Hall would levy a tax surcharge inaddition to a property tax. So, the empty homes tax could also hit local families.
Kawano says, “What about the local families property moves from one generation to the next, something happens there's an illness so the home that is going to be transferred sits for a while and that happens from time to time. Will the family in that situation be taxed? At the empty homes surcharge tax and have to pay10 times their regular property tax."
Director Kawano says, the city would also need to set up a system to run the program and the big question, will that cost exceed the revenue generated. Plus, he adds, it is not know exactly how many empty homes there are in Honolulu with numbers ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 homes.
Director Kawano says he would like to study this empty homes taxation thoroughly and if the City Council decides to move forward and the bill is passed, he wants to make sure they do it right the first time. Kawano adds if the council reenacts the bill, it would be up for consideration by September.