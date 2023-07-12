 Skip to main content
Taxing Empty Homes in Hawaii Could Impact Local Homeowners

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Empty Homes Tax Hurt or Harm Hawaii?

Some state lawmakers have been looking at taxing so called empty homes to help tackle the crisis of housing in Hawaii, but a local economic researcher says that does not tackle the real cause.

A Hawaii Think Tank says raising taxes on those properties does not always make good policy.

HONOLULU (KITV4) Some Hawaii lawmakers believe that taxing so-called 'empty homes' will help resolve Hawaii's chronic housing crisis. But that's just another case of going after scapegoats instead of addressing the real cause, says Jensen Ahokovi, co-author of the Grassroots Institute's latest housing report, "The 'empty homes' theory of Hawaii's housing crisis."

Ahokovi said goals of an empty homes tax include decreasing home prices and increasing occupancy rates, housing stock and tax revenues — the latter to be used ideally for government affordable housing projects.

