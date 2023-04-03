Tax filing deadline nears

Have you filed your taxes yet? The deadline is fast approaching.
A few tax credits changed this year, and lawmakers work on modifying more this legislative session.
Like a number of Oahu residents, Christopher Salas rides his bike to work.
"There is 4 of us who work in the office and one woman drives. She is always looking for parking. For us we lug our bikes up the stairs and it is fairly easy," stated Salas, who is the Event Coordinator for the Hawaii Bicycling League.
Not only does he save money on gas, he also gets a tax credit for commuting to work on his bike.
"I saw you can get an $81 rebate. When i filed I clicked a box that said I commute via a bicycle," added Salas.
Commuting to work by bike is just one of dozens of credits Hawaii residents can claim on their taxes.
But not everyone knows which tax codes could cut down what is owed, or even help them get money back.
"I am not aware of the deductions in Hawaii, so I don't know if I would apply for them," said Honolulu resident Richard Spinoso.
Residents can get tax credits for putting in child safety seats, upgrading cesspools, or installing renewable energy technology.
Low income residents can also claim food excise tax credits, along with a credit for rent or moving expenses.
Those individual credits, along with ones designed to promote certain types of businesses add up to hundreds of millions of dollars a year in savings for local residents.
State lawmakers look to add to those numbers with additional tax measure this legislative session.
If passed they could double the state food and excise tax credit, double Hawaii's earned income tax credit and boost child and dependent care credits.
And would help out more than just low income residents.
"We provide a lot of service for the lowest level income families, these would help those right above that. Middle class, working middle and struggling middle class, so they can get some type of relief.," said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, the chair of the Ways and Means Committee.
But Governor Green's push to exempt food and medicine from the excise tax did not advance this legislative session.
"That became problematic, because so many of visitors also pay taxes. So it was difficult to delineate between a resident and a visitor in making some kind of credit," added Dela Cruz.
The deadline to file state taxes is April 20th, two days after the federal deadline.
For residents who have questions about tax matters, the IRS will open the Honolulu Taxpayer Assistance Center Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 Ala Moana Blvd for face-to-face help.