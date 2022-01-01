Tasers and Stun Guns Now Legal in Hawaii by Permit

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions,
especially on Oahu, and the potential remains high for
additional heavy showers to develop.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
Tasers with a permit are no longer illegal under Hawaii law
HONOLULU-- Hawaii's new law went into effect New Year’s Day allowing ownership of electric guns and Tasers with a registered permit.
Owners of these devices must pass a background check at a local police district. They must also receive certified training.
Along with other electronic guns, the Taser can now be legally carried in Hawaii with a permit. Raymond Craig of SmarTraining, Hawaii instructs authorized certification for Tasers.
Those seeking certification will learn how to handle the weapon and also study the precariousness of self defense legal arguments. "If you end up using this device there has to be an appropriate time for that. There will still be consequences,” Craig warned.
Tasers send out two probes to the target from a cartridge attached to a copper wire, "It forces the muscles of the attacker to lock up and stops them at the motor nerve level. So even for motivated attackers, its stops them from being able to continue the attack," Sara Morrell of Taser Self Defense told KITV.
Felons or those with violent criminal history will be barred from purchasing the devices.
Hawaii now leaves Rhode Island standing alone as the only US state with a ban on electronic guns.
Raymond Craig cautions the public, "The small minority could run it for the majority. We have it. We want to use it responsibly. We want to use it correctly."