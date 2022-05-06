 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Tanioka’s Charity Foundation in Honolulu a finalist for State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tanioka’s Charity Foundation, a Honolulu-based charity organization, has been selected as a finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200.

If selected, Tanioka’s would receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm. Tanioka’s says, if selected, it has designated the funds to Pali Momi Medical Center – which offers medical services to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“We would like to partner with our local hospital, Pali Momi Medical Center, to support patients in financial need with assistance for medication, medical equipment, and transportation,” reads Tanioka’s submission post, in part, on State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist site.

Friday, May 6, is the last day to vote. Voting will run until 5:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Tap here to cast your vote.

Tanioka’s focus is aimed at partnering with other local charities to help “with underfunded and unmet needs of the community.” The money would go to Pali Momi Medical Center’s Ohana Fund for patient assistance.

In the past, approximately 200 people have utilized the Ohana Fund with the average benefit just over $100, according to Tanioka’s entry.

“This grant would provide a safety net for the many in our community with illnesses and injuries who have exhausted all other options

Learn more about the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

