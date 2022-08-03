Swimmers rescued after being blown out to sea on floatie near Kahala Beach By KITV Web Staff Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Vicko Mozara via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer is in serious condition after he and two others were blown out to sea on a floatie just off Kahala Beach on Tuesday.Rescuers were called out to the beach around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a man was yelling for help approximately 30 yards offshore.Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards and firefighters rescued the 40-year-old man and two others after the group was blown out to sea near the breakwallAll three individuals were safely brought back to shore, but one of the swimmers suffered an undisclosed injury and had to be taken to the hospital in serious condition.Ocean Safety officials did not say if the injured swimmer was still on the floatie when he was rescued. The relationship of the three swimmers and their identities have not been released. Local Woman, 49, in critical condition after accident at Hanauma Bay By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Swimmer Official Weaponry Social Services Injury Individual Safety Honolulu Ocean Safety Lifeguard Honolulu Kahala Beach Oahu Hawaii Floatie Rescue More From KITV 4 Island News Local Water main break shuts H-1 Eastbound Zip Lane at Pearl Harbor Interchange Updated Mar 4, 2022 Local $2.2 million grant to UH Manoa will fund drug abuse counselor education Apr 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in connection with burglary at DLNR Makiki facility Updated Mar 28, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD will continue unannounced DUI checkpoints through February 2022 Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local Honolulu unveils new Hawaii license plates honoring Polynesian Voyaging Society Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local No lei giving allowed at upcoming high school graduation Updated Apr 15, 2022 Recommended for you