Swimmers advised to stay out of the water after shark chases diver at Kekaha Beach

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KEKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Swimmers are being advised not to go into the water after a shark was spotted near a Kauai beach on Sunday.
The Ocean Safety Bureau made the announcement after an 8 to 10-foot shark reportedly chased a diver to shore in the waters off Kekaha Beach, Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported and the type of shark was not identified.
OSB officials have posted warning signs at the beach to alert swimmers of the potential danger. Life guards will reassess the situation on Monday, officials said.
For more information, contact a lifeguard or call the OSB at 808-241-4984.
