Suzy Vares-Lum selected as next president of East-West Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is at the crossroads of the Pacific culturally, strategically, and when it comes to travel and trade. And the East-West Center brings countries and people together. Now, the center is getting a new history-making leader.
A former US Army Major General, the first woman, and the first native Hawaiian to lead the center since 1960, Suzanne Vares-Lum is preparing to start her new role.
The East-West Center Board of Governors announced it had selected Vares-Lum as president in a press released on Thursday. She is succeeding the outgoing president, Dr. Richard R. Vuylsteke, at the beginning of 2022.
“Suzy Vares-Lum was selected from an impressive applicant pool of talented and experienced individuals,” said EWC Board of Governors Chair Dr. James Scott in a press release making the announcement.
“We are very confident that her breadth of successful leadership experience in the Indo-Pacific, as well as her strong interpersonal qualities, are a great match for the East-West Center. The Center’s Board of Governors is absolutely thrilled to work closely with Suzy as we build upon the terrific work of Richard Vuylsteke and his staff to position the East-West Center for its next era of prominence and success,” Scott added.
Vares-Lum was born and raised in Wahiawā on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a Master of Education in teaching from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the US Army War College.