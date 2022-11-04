Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

Officers arrested Noe Kim Raquinio on November 3, 2022. He was charged with two ammunition offenses, including place to keep ammunition and ownership/possession prohibited. Raquinio was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail.
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown.
Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two counts for possession of ammunition, 42-year-old Noe Kim Raquinio, is the same man who was reported walking along Waikoloa Village with a rifle on Thursday, November 3.
Around 11:35 a.m., a resident reported seeing a man dressed in green clothing walking along Mahina Street with what appeared to be a rifle in a sling. Police searched the area but did not find the suspicious person.
During the search, Waikoloa Elementary and Intermediate School initiated a lockdown. The lockdown was later lifted after police determined there was no threat.
At 2:42 p.m., police responded to another report of a man, confirmed as Raquinio, riding a bicycle in Waikoloa Village wearing a bulletproof vest. He had bullets that were not in an enclosed container, as required by law.
Raquinio has a prior felony conviction that bars him from possessing ammunition, so officers arrested him. No firearms were located in the investigation.
Raquinio was charged with two ammunition offenses, place to keep ammunition, and ownership/possession prohibited. He was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail.