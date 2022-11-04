 Skip to main content
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

  • Updated
  • 0
Noe Kim Raquinio

Officers arrested Noe Kim Raquinio on November 3, 2022.  He was charged with two ammunition offenses, including place to keep ammunition and ownership/possession prohibited. Raquinio was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail. 

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. 

Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two counts for possession of ammunition, 42-year-old Noe Kim Raquinio, is the same man who was reported walking along Waikoloa Village with a rifle on Thursday, November 3. 

