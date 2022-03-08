Suspects sought after missing man is found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at Hawaii Loa Ridge home By Xiomara Yamileth Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for two men believed to be connected to "horrifying" murder scene discovered at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in East Oahu on Tuesday.Investigators say officers were following up on a missing person's report on Monday March 7, at 357 Lelekepue Place. That is when officers met with a 23-year-old male who claimed to live at residenceOnce on the scene, officers called homicide investigators after they spotted a full-size bathtub filled with what looked like a concrete type mixture mixed with a layer of coffee.Officers were chipping at the concrete and found the body in a state of decomposition.The victim, thought to be the homeowner, has only been identified as a 73-year-old man. The two suspects believed to be involved in this incident are still on the loose with HPD identifying both suspects as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23. Both men were last seen in the Waikiki area at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.HPD urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hannon or Baron to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. HPD on the lookout for two suspects after a horrifying murder scene at Hawaii Loa Ridge home Local Honolulu Police seek to identify bank robbery suspect By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Murder Officer Suspect Police Crime Investigator Juan Tejedor Baron Honolulu Scott Hannon Hawaii Loa Oahu Cement More From KITV 4 Island News Local Big Island brush fire under control after causing evacuations, highway closures near Kailua-Kona Updated Feb 16, 2022 Local Maui High School celebrates a golden anniversary in Kahului Updated Feb 5, 2022 Local Statewide recruitment for adult corrections officers currently underway Updated Dec 14, 2021 COVID-19 Therapy dog assists Waikiki Elementary students receiving second COVID dose. Updated Nov 30, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades, brief showers, surf on the rise Updated Feb 23, 2022 Local Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers Updated Jan 10, 2022 Recommended for you