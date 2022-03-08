Suspects sought after missing man is found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at at Hawaii Loa Ridge home By Xiomara Yamileth Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for two men believed to be connected to "horrifying" murder scene discovered at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge on East Oahu on Tuesday.Investigators say officers were following up on a missing person's report on Monday March 7, at 357 Lelekepue Place. That is when officers met with a 23-year-old male who claimed to live at residenceOnce on the scene, officers called homicide investigators after they spotted a full-size bathtub filled with what looked like a concrete type mixture mixed with a layer of coffee.Officers were chipping at the concrete and found the body in a state of decomposition.The victim, thought to be the homeowner, has only been identified as a 73-year-old man. The two suspects believed to be involved in this incident are still on the loose with HPD identifying both suspects as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23. Both men were last seen in the Waikiki area at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.HPD urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hannon or Baron to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Honolulu Police seek to identify bank robbery suspect By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Murder Officer Suspect Police Crime Investigator Juan Tejedor Baron Honolulu Scott Hannon Hawaii Loa Oahu Cement More From KITV 4 Island News Business Honolulu-based security company to pay over $1.5 million for program denying overtime pay Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local MONDAY WEATHER: Sunshine and trade winds; Surf on the way up Updated Feb 14, 2022 COVID-19 Limited COVID-19 testing available on Friday; Hanalei, Kapa‘a mobile testing closed this weekend Dec 3, 2021 Local Sunday weather: Transitioning winds, sunshine, fading surf Updated Jan 30, 2022 Local New Honolulu cafe offers drinks and group therapy for teens Updated Mar 5, 2022 Local Sudan's Prime Minister resigns amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead Jan 2, 2022 Recommended for you