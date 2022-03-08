 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspects sought after missing man is found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at at Hawaii Loa Ridge home

  • Updated
  • 0
Suspects sought after missing man is found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at at Hawaii Loa Ridge home
Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for two men believed to be connected to "horrifying" murder scene discovered at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge on East Oahu on Tuesday.

Investigators say officers were following up on a missing person's report on Monday March 7, at 357 Lelekepue Place. That is when officers met with a 23-year-old male who claimed to live at residence

Once on the scene, officers called homicide investigators after they spotted a full-size bathtub filled with what looked like a concrete type mixture mixed with a layer of coffee.

Officers were chipping at the concrete and found the body in a state of decomposition.

The victim, thought to be the homeowner, has only been identified as a 73-year-old man. 

The two suspects believed to be involved in this incident are still on the loose with HPD identifying both suspects as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23. 

Both men were last seen in the Waikiki area at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

HPD urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hannon or Baron to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK