Suspects sought after missing man found encased in cement mixture in bathtub at Hawaii Loa Ridge home By Xiomara Yamileth Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author email Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for two men believed to be connected to "horrifying" murder scene discovered at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in East Oahu on Tuesday.Investigators say officers were following up on a missing person's report on Monday March 7, at 357 Lelekepue Place. That is when officers met with a 23-year-old male who claimed to live at residenceOnce on the scene, officers called homicide investigators after they spotted a full-size bathtub filled with what looked like a concrete type mixture mixed with a layer of coffee.Officers were chipping at the concrete and found the body in a state of decomposition.The victim, thought to be the homeowner, has only been identified as a 73-year-old man. The two suspects believed to be involved in this incident are still on the loose with HPD identifying both suspects as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23. Both men were last seen in the Waikiki area at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.HPD urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hannon or Baron to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. HPD on the lookout for two suspects after a horrifying murder scene at Hawaii Loa Ridge home Local Honolulu Police seek to identify bank robbery suspect By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Murder Officer Suspect Police Crime Investigator Juan Tejedor Baron Honolulu Scott Hannon Hawaii Loa Oahu Cement Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say Jan 15, 2022 News WHO global epidemiologist: Hawaii needs to do more to stop Omicron surge Updated Jan 2, 2022 Local 4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded on Big Island, no tsunami threat Updated Jan 3, 2022 Local Preparations underway for the 97th annual Kamehameha Schools Hoʻolauleʻa Feb 14, 2022 Sport Top 3 men's, women's finishers in the 2021 Honolulu Marathon Updated Dec 12, 2021 Local ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you