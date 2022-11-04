Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
"It's definitely something that should have never happened and it's disappointing to hear," first year student Ella Esposito decried.
University officials reported though the suspect has been identified, the initial victim declined to press charges. However, the accused individual could face punishment from school administration after it concludes its investigation.
Citing federal law, the university could not share any information about the individual.
Some students felt the university has adequately informed them on consent and sexual misconduct.
"I feel like they went over it pretty well," Esposito added.
Esposito and other students agreed the incidents are not reflective of campus culture and they generally feel safe at school.
"The area seems nice and welcoming," first-year student Paige Astley said.
Fellow first year student Allison Ibarra echoed Astley's description, adding, "I've walked around at night and had no problems. But, I understand some people have."
Some admitted there are sometimes a few bad apples.
"All around we have a great community out in Hawaii. But I think there are obviously exceptions to that rule, as we have seen," Senior Noah Vannoy said. "I think most people around campus will have each other's back and it's a very open and friendly environment that we have here."
Contact campus security at 808-956-6911 if you have any information on the two incidents, or if you need to report a similar case.
University spokeswoman Moanike'ala Nabarro issued the following statement to KITV4:
"This type of behavior is not tolerated at any University of Hawaiʻi campus and sexual harassment and gender-based violence are expressly prohibited by University policy. UH is committed to maintaining and promoting safe and respectful campus environments free from sex discrimination and gender-based violence. There are multiple campus resources and reporting options available to students and employees, including confidential resources. Please contact your UH Mānoa Office of Title IX for more information. If you need assistance, please ask and we encourage our entire community to mālama and watch out for each other."
The Title IX office is working remotely but can be reached at t9uhm@hawaii.edu or at 808-956-2299.