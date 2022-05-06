 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Suspect arrested in alleged baseball bat beating in Waikiki | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One woman was arrested after allegedly attacking another woman with a baseball bat following an argument early Friday morning in Waikiki.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Koa Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident between the suspect and victim started as a verbal argument and escalated from there, with the suspect allegedly hitting the victim with a baseball bat.

About a dozen Honolulu Police vehicles were spotted at the scene. KITV4 cameras were rolling as police arrested the suspect around 2:40 a.m. She has only been identified as a 36-year-old woman.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was taken from the scene to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police did not say what the two women were arguing over or if they knew each other prior to the incident – which is classified as a second-degree assault investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

