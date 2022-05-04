Suspect arrested for attempted murder after brutal beating in downtown Honolulu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.
1 of 2
HPD detained the suspect, who allegedly beat a man with a hydro-flask just two blocks away from where he was picked up.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Witnesses say a man was brutally attacked with a water flask at Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu Tuesday evening.
The attack occurred on the south side of King Street near Pioneer Plaza according to an eyewitness.
The 57-year-old victim was rushed from the scene in critical condition.
HPD arrested a suspect two blocks away who had attempted to flee on a bicycle. Witnesses say they saw several police vehicles arriving from different directions to converge on the suspect.
"We seen all the cops come down. He was riding his bike down here and then he got tackled by the cops. They just blocked him in and tackled him to the ground," a witness named Elijah told KITV4.
Community advocate Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock says she's disturbed another attack on an has happened within a month of an elderly man being intentionally set on fire. She points to the lack of functioning security cameras among other deficiencies.
"Nothing beats police foot patrol when they are the eyes and ears in the streets," Shubert-Kwock said.
"I think it's horrible this crime happens with the elderly seeming to be the target of criminal, violent people. And for whatever reason there's hatred, hate crime, or just strictly a random act of violence," she added.
Emergency Medical Services treated the victim for a head injury and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.