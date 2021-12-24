Surfer killed in shark attack at California beach, officials say

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through Saturday afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
(CNN) -- A male surfer was killed in a shark attack in Morro Bay, California, on Christmas Eve, the Morro Bay Harbor Department confirmed to CNN.
"Harbor, Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a male victim unresponsive on the beach after he was pulled from the water suffering from an apparent shark attack," the Harbor Department said in a statement.
Officials located the male surfer at 10:48 a.m. PT off Morro Bay State Park beach, according to Harbor Director Eric Endersby. Morro Bay is 15 miles west of San Luis Obispo.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office has identified the victim and is working to notify the next of kin before releasing the victim's name, Endersby said.
While the beaches in the Morro Bay and State Parks area currently remain open, authorities have ordered beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours.
"It's a horrible accident," Endersby said. "Fortunately, the weather and wind has ruined the surf, so there are not many surfers, but we've closed the waters for safety."
State parks representatives are currently at the scene investigating the accident.