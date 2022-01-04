Surfer dies in waters off Mokulēʻia KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOKULĒ'IA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – A surfer was pulled from the water near Mokulē'ia’s Glass Door Shore Break on Sunday morning after being found floating unresponsive next to his surfboard.Emergency Medical Services transported the man to Wahiawa General Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.The surfer has since been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Callahan of Waialua.The exact cause of Callahan’s death is still being determined. Local Big Island man pulled from water off Maku'u Sea Cliffs dies at hospital By Matthew Nuttle Local Maui visitor dies after apparent drowning at Kaanapali beach By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Surfer Kevin Callahan Surf Shore Surfboard Emergency Medical Service Wahiawa General Hospital Glass Door Mokule'ia More From KITV COVID-19 Despite COVID surge, Hawaii schools will return for in-person classes, education officials say Updated Dec 29, 2021 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related deaths, 1,384 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 27, 2021 Local First model home constructed for houseless community at Puuhonua o Waianae village Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Residents of Kaka'ako high-rise say they were promised luxury, but got leaky fire sprinklers instead Updated Dec 10, 2021 Local Hawaii hearing over tainted Navy water ends without a ruling Updated Dec 22, 2021 Local 2 hikers flown to safety after becoming lost on trail in Kaaawa Updated Nov 28, 2021 Recommended for you