Surf Boar'd: Wild boar attacks O’ahu surfer in waters off Kaena Point

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOKULEIA, Hawaii (KITV4)— An Oahu surfer had a wild adventure in the waters off Kaena Point, and it had nothing to do with the waves.
Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, was trying out a new break when she saw a dark shape in the water. At first thought it was a Hawaiian monk seal, which are common in the area. However, she noticed it wasn’t moving; just floating like a log.
“That’s when I realized it was a pig, and it saw me. It started swimming toward me as fast as it could! I was shocked," said Seiple.
"I was trying to paddle away, it was very close and it was getting closer. I pushed the board between the pig and I and it bit my board"
While her board ended up with a big bite mark, Seiple was able to swim away without any injuries.
She believes the wild boar may have been chased out in the ocean by hunting dogs and got caught in the rip current.
“It looked like it had an injury on its face,” Seiple explained.
Even after the close encounter with a wild pig, this long time surfer says it won't discourage her from seeking out remote surf breaks. In fact, she aims to surf at six different locations every year that are new to her.