Supporters of a U.S. Navy officer jailed in Japan protest outside of Camp Smith

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- People across the nation are fighting to bring a U.S. Navy officer home from Japan, where he has been imprisoned for more than a year.
People rallied in Aiea on Wednesday and Thursday, hoping to have their voices heard by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Sullivan took part in a meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp Smith.
People outside of Camp Smith gathered with signs. Their message -- "Bring Ridge Home."
Ridge Alkonis is a U.S. Navy Lt. who is currently in prison in Japan.
His wife, Brittany, has been leading the effort to "Bring Ridge Home."
The family was living in Japan, with Alkonis based at Yokosuka.
In May 2021, Alkonis was driving his family down Mt. Fuji after going on a hike, when he went unconscious and the vehicle ended up crashing into and killing an 85-year-old woman and her 54-year-old son.
Alkonis was sentenced to three years in prison for negligent driving, and his appeals were denied.
His family and friends, which include some people who live in Hawaii, joined in the fight to #BringRidgeHome.
Seth Hannemann lives on Oahu's North Shore. Alkonis is his cousin. He was one of the people rallying outside of Camp Smith.
Hannemann said: "And our hope is that our voices will be loud enough so that ultimately the Biden administration will get behind Ridge's story, hear him out, and to correct something that has terribly been wrong.
"Where Ridge Alkonis is now suffering three years in jail, where he will be stripped of his title, he will essentially be stripped from his position in the Navy, his benefits will be lost, he'll lose his job, his retirement."
The family says Alkonis had acute mountain sickness, and did not simply fall asleep at the wheel. They believe he is being unfairly punished.
The demonstration outside of Camp Smith is part of an ongoing effort.
On Friday, supporters plan to protest in Los Angeles, outside of the Japanese Consulate-General.
Meanwhile, Brittany and their three kids continue to camp outside of the White House daily. She hopes to meet with President Joe Biden to plead for his help to "Bring Ridge Home."
