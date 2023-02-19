...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Supporters call for increased pedestrian safety at memorial rally for Sara Yara
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There was an outpouring of support on the streets of Honolulu Sunday on Kapiolani Boulevard where sixteen year old McKinley High School student Sara Yara was struck and killed Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver.
Mitchel Miyashiro, 45, allegedly struck the 16-year-old on Kapiolani and then took off. He's been released pending further investigation and he also has an extensive number of previous traffic violations.
Signs could be seen far and wide in support of Yara on Sunday. A growing number of people want to see upgrades when it comes to safety precautions in Honolulu.
"With Honolulu metro and so many people trying to get around, we need to just think outside the box and spend some more money to protect the people who are trying to get around on foot and on wheels," Honolulu resident, Jessica Spurrier said.
Area police arrived and showed their support.
"Yara had a bright future ahead of her, so HPD is out here with her family and friends to help build awareness, traffic awareness and to urge everyone to drive safely - look out for one another on the roadways, I think it takes everyone to help prevent these kind of unfortunate collisions," Acting Major of the Traffic Division with HPD Stason Tanaka said.
Just beginning to mourn her daughters loss, Sara's mother, Chevylyn Saniatan, wants to see more precautions taken on local streets.
"They need to put speed bumps to slow down speeding drivers, whatever we can to save our children, to not have another grieve the way the way that I am, to lose a child. Her twin is so devastated, not only did she see the accident because she was there with her, but now she's grieving because she's graduating alone," Saniatan told KITV4.
"If you're a motorist you have to make sure that you're not distracted, of course do not drink and drive, do not use your cell phones, always wear your seatbelts, and just be mindful of your surroundings," Tanaka added.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.