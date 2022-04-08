Supply chain issues causing shortages in food, prescription medicine for Hawaii pets

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Supply chain issues are taking a toll on more than just humans, they're also causing some shortages for pets.
The Pet Depot in Ewa Beach tells KITV4 the biggest issue has been the time that it takes to receive pet products. Certain orders that used to take two weeks now take up to six to eight weeks, made even worse as everything is shipped to Hawaii.
Pet owners might also have a harder time finding their dog or cat's favorite canned food. This is due to a nationwide aluminum shortage, which is the metal used in making the containers for wet pet foods.
There's also a shortage of meat -- specifically used in cat food.
"We've had a lot of issues with cans. Cat cans are still a problem, specifically things with chicken. I know a few of the manufacturers were worried about the avian flu. So, sourcing products has been hard,” said The Pet Depot manager, Ryan Rothwell.
Rothwell says some retailers have done away with aluminum packaging altogether. The shortage is also having an effect on those pets that have a special prescription diet.
"If you have a pet that's on one particular prescription diet, and now all of a sudden it's not available, we just can't get it. It's difficult and challenging to get them to switch over to different foods," said Dr. Tracey Mullins at the Animal House Veterinary Center.
"There's obviously some medications that we now have on backorder and whether that's for underlying heart conditions, antibiotics," Mullins added.
KITV4 reached out to the Hawaiian Humane Society, who told us food donations have not been affected.