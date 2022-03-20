 Skip to main content
Sunday weather: Winds weaken, front on the way, new swell ahead

maui sunset

Image: Jimmie Hepp

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - At 5:33 a.m. HST, the Sun crosses the celestial equator (Earth’s equator projected into space) as its path across the sky (the ecliptic) appears to move farther north. On this day the Sun rises due east and sets due west, and the length of day and night are approximately equal. The equal day and night is where the word equinox comes from. The Latin word aequus means equal, and nox means night. (Source: Bishop Museum Planetarium)

Our breezy trade winds will drop and become light by the end of Sunday.

Expect winds to also gradually turn more east-southeasterly and lower to 5-15 mph.

As trade winds drop, trade wind shower activity will remain light for the northern islands. Windward and mauka areas can expect isolated showers, mostly overnight and in the morning. While leeward sides will be mostly dry.

Windward sides of Hawaii Island and Maui will see a slight uptick in shower activity.

There will also be mostly sunny skies for leeward sides in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warm, with some spots seeing afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. Most windward and mauka areas, which will have partly cloudy skies periodically throughout the day, will warm up into the low 80s. But it may feel even warmer as the winds drop.

SURF REPORT

N: 2-4'

W: 1-3'

S: 1-3'

E: 1-3'

