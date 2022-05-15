 Skip to main content
Sunday weather: Weakening winds, shifting weather pattern, rain on the way

  • 0

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Sunday, we have sunshine in the forecast with moderate to breezy winds.

The weather pattern changes after this weekend as high pressure weakens and a disturbance approaches the islands. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will veer more from the southeast direction from Sunday through Tuesday with decreasing trade wind speeds allowing local land and sea breezes to develop.

Wind directions will veer from a more southerly direction over the northern islands from late Tuesday through Thursday as that disturbance approaches Kauai.

Deeper moisture from the south will increase chances for shower activity over Kauai and to a lesser extent Oahu during this time period. Maui and Hawaii Counties will see continued land and sea breezes through Thursday with more stable easterly trade winds returning to the eastern half of the state by next Friday.

Surfwise, not a lot going on for our Sunday. We could see a boost out of the south on Tuesday and there is potential for a northwest swell later in the week. A small craft advisory is posted for our usual windy channels and coastal waters around Maui and the Big Island with winds out of the east from 20-25 knots.

N: 0-2'

W: 1-3'

S: 2-4'

E: 2-4'

