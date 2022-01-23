 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet. East winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Sunday weather: Trade wind weather, high surf advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
forecast
Ian Walsh surfing peahi

Image: Wangdu Hovey

Surfer: Ian Walsh 

Location: Peahi (Jaws), Maui; 01-22-22

Winds will pick up this weekend.

Expect easterly trade winds to build to 10-25 mph.

With our winds up, there will also be a few more showers around, thanks to leftover moisture from an old front to the north of the state. That lingering moisture will get caught up in the trade winds, giving us more light showers overnight and to start Sunday.

Most of those showers will move into windward and mauka sections.

Expect partly cloudy skies and a few passing trade wind showers to start the day, then it will be a sunnier and drier afternoon.

Daytime high temperatures will reach the low 80s, while overnight low temperatures will drop down into the low-to-mid 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you