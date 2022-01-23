Sunday weather: Trade wind weather, high surf advisory

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet. East winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Expect easterly trade winds to build to 10-25 mph.
With our winds up, there will also be a few more showers around, thanks to leftover moisture from an old front to the north of the state. That lingering moisture will get caught up in the trade winds, giving us more light showers overnight and to start Sunday.
Most of those showers will move into windward and mauka sections.
Expect partly cloudy skies and a few passing trade wind showers to start the day, then it will be a sunnier and drier afternoon.
Daytime high temperatures will reach the low 80s, while overnight low temperatures will drop down into the low-to-mid 60s.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.