Sunday weather: Breezy winds, leeward sunshine, small surf

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) -- Instability near the islands could help fire off some enhanced showers for windward areas this weekend. Some of those could be heavy at times, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms for the Kona side of the island of Hawaii. Sunday, as that area moves away from the islands, the likelihood has decreased but the possibility remains.
Fortunately, winds are expected to be breezy enough to push clouds and showers along rather quickly which reduces the threat for flooding should those heavier pockets of showers develop over the state.
Average wind speeds across the state Sunday are forecasted in the 15-20 mph range out of the east primarily. Our winds have a southeasterly element to them from time to time. This evening, winds may drop to moderate levels.
Looking ahead, drier and more stable weather is on the horizon for next week as we return to more typical trade wind type weather.
Small today for north and west shores. A new WNW could bring a small boost on Monday and Tuesday. A new NW is expected to fill in Friday through the weekend.
East shores remain elevated through Tuesday.
Overlapping south swells keep heights elevated through Tuesday with another pulse on tap for next weekend.
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.