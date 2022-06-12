Sunday Weather: Breezy trade winds, cloudy conditions, small surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds for Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Windward and mauka sections can expect scattered showers with isolated showers leeward. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
A Wind Advisory remains in place through the afternoon for the Haleakala summit and through tonight on Hawai'i Island summits. The advisory may be dropped earlier for Hawai'i Island if winds fail to materialize.
Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Small surf heights will continue for the foreseeable future. Background south swell will continue through Wednesday. A slight bump in long period southwest swell energy will show up along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small medium period west- northwest swell will fill into the islands tonight through Monday. This first swell will then slowly fade through Wednesday. Another larger long period west-northwest swell arrives in the islands on Thursday producing out of season fun size surf along north and west facing shores lingering into the weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen this weekend.