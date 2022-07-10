...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Sunday morning weather: Tropical storm Darby develops in the East Pacific
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu is calling for breezy to locally strong trades today. This will focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas through Tuesday. The arrival of remnant moisture from a decaying tropical system will favor an increase in shower coverage Wednesday and Thursday.
Today a WIND ADVISORY is posted for parts of Maui, Kaho'olawe, and the island of Hawai'i with winds out of the east in the 15-30 mph range, gusting to 45 mph. The rest of the state can expect winds in the 15-25 mph range.
Temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 80's today for our highs.
Looking ahead, in the East Pacific, Tropical Storm Darby is forecast to move to the west over the next 5 days, and enter the Central Pacific basin sometime late Thursday. Any local impacts from Darby would not be anticipated until next weekend, and its much too early to discern any of those impact with any certainty. We will continue to watch and track this system to bring you the latest.
Statewide surf forecast -
North: 0-2'
West: 1-3'
South: 2-4'
East: 3-5'
A small craft advisory is posted for island coastal waters through the central part of the state and our usual windy areas around Maui County and the island of Hawai'i.
