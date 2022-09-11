Sunday morning weather: Humid, hot, light winds, and an incoming south swell

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, the hybrid light trade wind and sea breeze weather pattern will continue for one more day today.
Clouds and slow moving showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon to early evening, then shift towards windward areas in the overnight hours.
The weather pattern changes on Monday as high pressure strengthens north of the state. Trade winds will trend back to moderate levels by Tuesday, with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas lasting into next weekend.
Temperatures climbing into the upper 80's and low 90's.
Winds are expected out of the east and variable from 5-15 mph.
SURF -
The incoming south-southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores, peaking near the High Surf Advisory height of 10 feet by late today into Monday, then slowly fading through midweek.
A medium-period southeast swell arriving Monday will be added to the mix and will hang on through Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will ease as trades back off, but may come up to some extent today if a medium-period easterly swell from former Hurricane Kay reaches our shores.
Choppy wind waves along east shores will pick up in the new week in response to strengthening trades.
North: 1-3'
West: 0-2'+
South: 4-6'+
East: 3-5'
No weather alerts or warnings are posted at this time.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.