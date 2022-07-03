 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Sunday morning weather: Breezy winds, enhanced windward showers

  • 0

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, high pressure north of the state will keep breezy conditions in place through the rest of the 4th of July Holiday weekend. An upper level trough will pass over the islands today, bringing an uptick in windward showers to the island chain and sending a few more showers into leeward communities. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected tonight through Saturday, with a gradual easing of the trades Tuesday through Friday, with a potential rebound in the trades next weekend.

A disturbance is expected to pass over the islands Sunday, bringing an uptick in showers to the island chain and sending a few more showers into leeward communities. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected Sunday night through Friday, with a gradual easing of the trades Tuesday through late next week.

Winds today: 15-25 mph

Temperatures climbing into the upper 80's

SURF

North: 0-2'

West: 0-2'

South: 1-3'

East: 4-6' (choppy)

Small Craft Advisory posted through 6pm Sunday for 20-30 knot winds and up to 10 foot open ocean seas.

