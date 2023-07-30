Sunday Morning Weather - Locally Breezy Winds Continue, Scattered Mauka Showers, Partly Cloudy Skies

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas with scattered showers mainly during the overnight and early mornings. Partly cloudy with isolated showers leeward.
Small craft advisory until 6 pm hst Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo channel, Alenuihaha channel, Big Island leeward waters, Big Island southeast waters.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Monday, then peak Yuesday through Wednesday as a long-period southwest swell arrives. A return to background summer level surf for south facing shores is expected later in the weekend through next weekend.
In addition to the surf, expect minor flooding over areas of the beach that typically remain dry through the afternoon periods each day through Wednesday due to our typical peak annual high tides. See the latest coastal flood statement for more details.
Minor coastal flooding during high tide this week. Coastal flood statement remains in effect from 2 pm hst this Afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for all Hawaiian islands.