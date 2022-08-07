Sunday forecast: Weather pattern shifting today, enhanced showers for some spots, trade winds expected back

PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds across the southern end of the state will spread over the remaining islands as the day wears on.
A drier airmass moving in from the east will produce fair trade wind weather for most areas today. A return of windward and mauka showers are expected Monday with trades gradually strengthening during the first half of next week.
Locally strong trades are possibly by middle of next week.
For now, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80's statewide.
A hybrid weather pattern with light and variable winds and humid conditions for some sheltered leeward and interior spots, but also trades filling in and ushering showers into other spots is expected today.
A disturbance is moving away from Kauai and should take much of the moisture impacting that county along with it. A band of clouds upstream of the islands of Maui and Hawaii may bring an enhancement of showers. later this morning. By noon much of this additional rain should clear the state.
Little significant swell is anticipated through next week. A small short-period northeast swell will diminish today. Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days, peaking around Wednesday. A small, long-period south swell may arrive Tuesday, while a small, shorter-period south-southeast swell is expected over the next couple of days.
North: 1-3'
West: 0-2'
South: 1-3'
East: 2-4'
A small craft advisory is posted for our typical windy coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.