Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday.

The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop from Monday night into mid-week.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

