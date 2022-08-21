Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday.
The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop from Monday night into mid-week.
In addition, a disturbance moving into our area plus increased low-level moisture may cause an increase in clouds and showers, including over leeward and interior areas Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
The trade winds are expected to strengthen again later this week.
Today, temperatures will climb into the upper 80's, possibly hitting 90 in some spots.
Winds are blowing out of the NE from 15-20 mph.
SURF:
Surf will peak along south facing shores today and tomorrow, with surf heights near advisory levels. Long period south swell energy will also bump up surf heights along most west facing shores due to wrap around effects. The current south swell will begin to decline by Monday afternoon and then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Only background south swells are expected through Friday.
Short period choppy surf will hold steady today along east facing shores, then lower slightly through much of next week as the trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above summertime flat levels today. A new northwest swell is forecast to move into the Hawaii region on Monday, producing a slight boost to north shore surf heights.
North: 1-3'
West: 4-6' (Maui: 2-4')
South: 6-9'
East: 2-4'
A small craft advisory is posted for our usual windy coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.
