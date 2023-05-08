Summer fun registration is now open for East Honolulu residents

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Summer Fun Program registration opens up on Monday for East Honolulu residents.
You can register your children online on the Department of Parks and Recreation website.
It's $25 to sign your kid up and an extra $100 dollars for extracurricular activities, including fun excursions. The 6-week program will be offered on weekdays starting at 8:30AM and going until 2PM beginning on June 13th.
There are over 57 locations on Oahu offering this program to meet the needs of families all over the island.
Registration will be staggered based on where you live, so here's what you need to know. Signups will start at 4 p.m. each day.
First up, residents in East Honolulu. Then those in west Honolulu can register tomorrow and residents in leeward Oahu on Wednesday. Thursday, its for those of you who live on the windward side and North Shore and last but not least those in central Oahu can register on Friday.
Nate Serota with the department of parks and recreation says compared to other child care services on Oahu, this is very affordable and has a ton to offer your kids.
"You ask any parent and summer fun is an amazing deal, not only is it educational, it keep the kids active it gets them outside of the house and lets them use different excursion around island very affordable" shares Serota.
Children must be over 6 years old and under 13 to participate. Serota says the program is still in need of more staff to accommodate all the kids.
If you would like to work or volunteer at summer fun you can register at the Department of Parks and Recreation website.
Multimedia Journalist
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
