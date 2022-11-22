Strong winds, north swell raises threat of coastal flooding over Thanksgiving in Hawaii

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
ON THANKSGIVING...
A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain
Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of
showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected
to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a
period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You
may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor
holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the
strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
