Straub Medical Center nurses accept new 3-year contract

A total of 91% of over 400 nurses voted in favor of the new contract.
The new terms include: 9% across the Board wage increases over 3 years; a $2,000 retention bonus in year 1 and another $2,000 in year 2; three longevity steps with an increase of $2.25, $3.25, and $4.25 at 5, 10 and 15 years; a $3 differential for nurses working with ECMO (heart/lung machines), beginning the first full pay period following ratification; a commitment from management to ensure all nurses have opportunities to take breaks; and an on-call pay increase each year to $8, $8.50 and $9.
The Hawaii Nurses Association (HNA) helped support the effort, which included two informational pickets, and a march from the Hawaii State Capitol to the headquarters of Hawaii Pacific Health, the parent company of Straub, at Harbor Court.
“Our efforts paid off. We were heard. The hospital’s management made some improvements in their last best and final offer, but their proposed agreement still fell short of addressing our concerns,” said Daniel Ross, HNA president. “Rather than escalate this battle to the point where it disrupts patient care with a work stoppage, the nurses have decided to take the high road for now, but are not giving up. The correlation between staffing and patient safety is still a major issue at Straub and we will relentlessly strive to keep hospital management accountable for doing what’s right for patients and the nursing staff.”
“This new contract means a lot to everyone involved, from our staff to our community," says Straub Medical Center COO Travis Clegg. "It demonstrates how much we appreciate our Straub Medical Center nurses for always putting our patients first. Nurses are the backbone of our medical center and we are happy to start the new year by moving forward together.”
