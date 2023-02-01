 Skip to main content
Stranded Hikers on Oahu could be Billed for Emergency Services

Hikers Cautioned from Making Unsanctioned Hikes

A new sign at Olomana trail lists a number of deaths as recent as last November. 

A proposed senate bill would have hikers, who run into trouble, pay for their rescue operation.

KAILUA, Hawaiii (KITV4) -- As hikers approach the Olomana Trail, a new sign warns visitors that six people have fallen to their deaths -- all but one between the second and third peak.

The sign then lists each fatal fall, the most recent occurring in November 2022.

