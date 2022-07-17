Storm surge, water main breaks, crashes snarl traffic all around Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Multiple roads have been closed all around the Hawaiian Islands, caused by weather, crashes, and water main breaks, snarling traffic and causing nightmares for drivers.
On Oahu, a 30” water main break has shut down all of Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road. The break is being blamed for causing a chunk of a bridge near Kahana Bay.
The break and subsequent bridge damage was reported around 7:30 p.m., Saturday. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the road is still closed. There is no estimated time on when the highway will be re-opened. A damage estimate for the bridge has not yet been made.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on the Moanalua Freeway. The motorcyclist in that crash was rushed from the scene in critical condition. It is unclear if any other cars were involved.
Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of the freeway from Red Hill due to the crash. Drivers are being diverted off Moanalua Freeway at Red Hill. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be re-opened.
In Hawaii Kai, crews had to close Kalalea Street due to a water main break. Kalalea Street is closed from Nuulolo Street to Aipo Street while crews work to repair the break. There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
On Maui, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials in Kihei had to close South Kihei Road from Uwapo Road to Leilani Road due to high surf caused by Hurricane Dary ocean swell.
Maui County officials say they expect South Kihei Road to remain shut down with surf washing waves and debris onto the roadway.
“A combination of high tides and large surf is making driving hazardous in some south shore areas, so we are asking everyone to exercise caution and avoid these areas if possible,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.
High surf on south-facing shores is expected to peak today, county officials said. Maui County residents and visitors urged to stay away from impacted areas.
Kīhei, Maui - the road is closed here at Uwapu Road near Susan’s/ABC Store area. 7/17/22Images: David Dorn @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/GyILYuy7wj— KITV4 - Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022
On Kauai, county officials say damage from surf caused by Hurricane Darby has shut down Hoone Road in Poipu. Officials blame hazardous ocean conditions, road damage, and ocean runoff for shutting down Hoone Road from Kuai Road to Pe‘e Road.
Officials say the road will be closed indefinitely. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Barricades and signs will be installed sometime on Sunday.