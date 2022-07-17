Storm surge, water main breaks, crashes snarl traffic all around Hawaii

 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A historic south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will produce dangerous breaking waves along south facing shores
today into Monday. A combination of large surf and regular
predicted water levels could lead to flooding of beaches that
typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily
tide.

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 18 to 24 feet today, subsiding to 15 to 20 ft Monday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances,
and the potential for significant harbor surges during the next
couple of days. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port, and when
mooring or launching vessels through Monday.

Storm surge, water main breaks, crashes snarl traffic all around Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Multiple roads have been closed all around the Hawaiian Islands, caused by weather, crashes, and water main breaks, snarling traffic and causing nightmares for drivers.

On Oahu, a 30” water main break has shut down all of Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road. The break is being blamed for causing a chunk of a bridge near Kahana Bay.

The break and subsequent bridge damage was reported around 7:30 p.m., Saturday. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the road is still closed. There is no estimated time on when the highway will be re-opened. A damage estimate for the bridge has not yet been made.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on the Moanalua Freeway. The motorcyclist in that crash was rushed from the scene in critical condition. It is unclear if any other cars were involved.

Red Hill motorcycle crash 7/17

Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of the freeway from Red Hill due to the crash. Drivers are being diverted off Moanalua Freeway at Red Hill. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be re-opened.

In Hawaii Kai, crews had to close Kalalea Street due to a water main break. Kalalea Street is closed from Nuulolo Street to Aipo Street while crews work to repair the break. There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.

Tap here to see more about Hawaii's surf forecast from the National Weather Service.

On Maui, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials in Kihei had to close South Kihei Road from Uwapo Road to Leilani Road due to high surf caused by Hurricane Dary ocean swell.

Maui County officials say they expect South Kihei Road to remain shut down with surf washing waves and debris onto the roadway.

“A combination of high tides and large surf is making driving hazardous in some south shore areas, so we are asking everyone to exercise caution and avoid these areas if possible,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.

High surf on south-facing shores is expected to peak today, county officials said. Maui County residents and visitors urged to stay away from impacted areas.

On Kauai, county officials say damage from surf caused by Hurricane Darby has shut down Hoone Road in Poipu. Officials blame hazardous ocean conditions, road damage, and ocean runoff for shutting down Hoone Road from Kuai Road to Pe‘e Road.

Officials say the road will be closed indefinitely. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Barricades and signs will be installed sometime on Sunday.

Historic south swell peaks Sunday, high surf warning extended through Monday

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

