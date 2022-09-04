STEM-based Education Teaches Young Girls More Creativity & 21st-century Skills

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women are still vastly underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math workforce. Women made gains – from 8% of STEM workers in 1970 to 27% in 2019 – but men still dominate the field, making up 73% of all STEM workers.
Sacred Hearts Academy in Honolulu is inspiring young girls to discover more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through hands on learning including the making of rockets.
Kenna, 7th Grader - SHA, “ I learned from this project since the water able to pump it up it shot really high and it really represented how a rocket in real life works.”
Yzabella, 7th Grader - SHA, “ I learned that it can go up really fast, its so cool and it just shoots to the sky.”
Kaley, 7th Grader - SHA, “Science really matters , or else things are going to work properly so if we didn’t do the wings correctly then it’s going to mess up really badly.”
At Sacred Hearts Academy in Honolulu, students discover STEM with a hands on approach.
Peter Park , Sacred Hearts Academy Teacher , "They had fun making the rocket , cone ,fins, I told them to put water in. we pressurized it, launched it and wow it took off wow factor it took off…and that gets them curious about wait I don’t know a lot about the science behind it but how does it go up so high. So they would want to research it more."
And some 7th graders at SHA are encouraging younger students about NASA through a game they developed on Mine Craft. “All the kids love this game hey that’s the game we play. They did that on this game, that’s so cool. We did this whole thing to 3rd graders and they absolutely loved it. They were having such a good time and they learned a lot. And they were surprised to find out what stars are made of and how rocket ships work.”
Fiona, 7th Grader - SHA, “I feel that if we showed them like activities where we built some of it I feel that they would be more engaged in that. And think its way cooler than just talking.”
Mr. Park inspires his students to discover on their own and from that spark, comes the desire to do more.
Mei Wei, 12th Grader - SHA, “I learned how to problem solve and critically think better. Throughout making 3- D models like this…there are lots of challenges I have to face when solving certain problems. So critical thinking it can really help to further my own decision making skills.”
Peter Park , Sacred Hearts Academy Teacher , “When there is an aha moment when they learn something new and sometimes learning something new is up lifiting and there is so much positive energy from the students."
If you know of a young girl who is interested in STEM, Sacred Hearts Academy is hosting a Science Symposium for girls on Saturday, February 25, 2023. This free workshop is open to girls in grades 5-9 offering hands on STEM activities with experts from the field.
