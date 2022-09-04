 Skip to main content
STEM-based Education Teaches Young Girls More Creativity & 21st-century Skills

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women are still vastly underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math workforce. Women made gains – from 8% of STEM workers in 1970 to 27% in 2019 – but men still dominate the field, making up 73% of all STEM workers.

Sacred Hearts Academy in Honolulu is inspiring young girls to discover more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through hands on learning including the making of rockets.

