Statewide Bankruptcies Increase In Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) High inflation and rising interest rates could be putting the squeeze on the pocket books of Hawaii Residents. For the first time in 16 months, statewide bankruptcies increased from the year-earlier period with filings jumping 21.8% in August. The 106 cases in August, marked the first time the bankruptcy filings reached triple digits after more than a year of fewer than 100 monthly filings.
Brian von Ahsen played music for fun while he worked as a handivan driver in Hawaii. In 2018, he found out he had prostate cancer. He also received a bill of $100,000 for surgery he couldn't afford to pay.
Brian von Ahsen , Filed for Bankruptcy, says “I felt overwhelmed, I just didn’t know what to do. I was just overwhelmed that kind of thing. I’m not a rich man I’ve never been a rich man or made a lot of money, and to get a bill of over 100 thousand or over that is overwhelming.” I just can’t imagine what I was going to do.”
SO, Von Ahsen turned to bankruptcy attorney Greg Dunn for help.
Greg Dunn, Bankruptcy Attorney, says "Given the ongoing economic challenges, that people face it seems that this increase in bankruptcies will continue.” Higher inflation, rising inflation rates have contributed in the rise in bankruptcies recently.”
Greg Dunn helped von Ahsen to file for Chapter 13 Bankrupty in which he paid $412 a month for about 2 years. When he retired from Handivan, von Ahsen then filed for Chapter 7, which meant he didn’t have to pay off the rest of the money he owed to the hospital.
Greg Dunn, Bankruptcy Attorney, says “A lot of my clients saying the cost of living is so high, gas is so high food is high, they can’t afford it and even though they are trying to make more money by getting a second job that’s just not enough. “ “I’ve never been in a situation in my 34 years of practicing bankruptcy law I’ve never been in this situation with this type of inflation, and high interest rates. “
Brian von Ahsen, is now fully retired and living in Minnesota where he has been playing music. He hopes that science will soon find a cure for the cancer he is still living with.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.