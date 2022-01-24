State warns of phone scam impersonating law enforcement

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety (PSD) is warning citizens to be on the lookout for a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a member of law enforcement.
According to a PSD press release issued on Jan. 24, 2022, at least two people have contacted the state’s Sheriff Division, informing them that someone called their cell phone pretending to be an officer. The caller proceeded to tell the individuals that they had warrants for their arrest, instructing them to bring money to the Sheriff Division booking station on Keawe Street.
In one of the cases, the impersonator used the fictitious name Lieutenant Robert G. Franklin.
The Sheriff’s Division is reminding the public that they will never call, text, or email people asking for money, payment, or personal information. The department is also asking anyone who encounters a similar scam to please call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (808) 586-1352.
The PSD also suggested that individuals should keep themselves safe by not communicating with unsolicited text or e-mail senders, as well as never sharing personal information over e-mail or text even if the request claims to be official.