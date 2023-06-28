State wants Falls of Clyde to go, to revitalize Honolulu Harbor pier

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Dept. of Transportation wants to redevelop Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor, but that means getting rid of the historic ship the Falls of Clyde.
Honolulu resident Eustace Hawker came down to Honolulu harbor to check out the Falls of Clyde.
"I just came out to look at it, and send a video off to my family in Scotland to let them know what is about to happen to The Falls of Clyde," stated Hawker.
What is about to happen is: the state wants to get the ship out of Pier 7, where it has been moored for decades, so the pier can be revitalized.
The pier has been vacant and unused ever since the Hawaii Maritime Center closed in 2008.
Meanwhile the last iron hulled, four masted rigged ship in the world has been slowly falling apart.
The Falls of Clyde was launched in 1878 in Scotland and was used to transport sugar, oil and other supplies to and from Hawaii more than a century ago. It was most recently used a floating museum ship until 2008.
The 145-year-old ship was listed as a US National Historic Landmark in 1989, but has fallen into disrepair and has sat unused for years.
An assessment this spring found the structural integrity of the Falls of Clyde had deteriorated substantially, water has to be constantly pumped from its hull and without it, the ship would likely sink.
But in order to remove the ship from the harbor, the state has to remove it from the national registry.
"Had they allowed us to continue to come aboard the ship, we may have been able to abate some of the rusting of the ship," said Bruce McEwan, President of the Friends of Falls of Clyde.
The non-profit group Friends of Falls of Clyde used to take care of the ship, until the state took over a few years ago.
McEwan still holds out hope a new home for the ship will be found outside of Hawaii.
"If there is a person or group to remove the ship and get it to Scotland, that is where the effort is now and it is possible," added McEwan.
"I think it is worth preserving," stated Hawker.
Over the years, there has been interest and efforts to move it, or fix up the Falls of Clyde, but all of those efforts have fallen through.
There have also been two times plans were made to sink the ship, but it still remains afloat, although its days in Hawaii seem to be numbered.
"It is going to be a very emotional ending to see her leave the harbor. It has been a passionate and heartfelt endeavor," added McEwan.