State toxicologist says long-term health effects of contaminated water unlikely

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Fear is mounting over the long-term health effects of contaminated water for thousands of military families.
"I feel for everybody that's going through it. As a mother. your first instinct is just to protect your babies," said Frances Paulino, who lives on the Aliamanu Military Reservation. "You just worry, what are the things that could happen long term?"
Paulino, a mother of two young children, said her family experienced severe short-term illnesses. That includes gastrointestinal issues, extreme headaches and skin rashes since smelling fuel in the water at their home on Nov. 20.
The state Heath Department reports it has received more than 500 complaints, many from people like Paulino.
Many people on Oahu are wondering exactly what chemicals they may have ingested from the Navy's tainted water wells.
While all the risks are still unknown, health officials said based on current evidence, they don't expect people to have future health issues.
"Our sampling and the Navy sampling has not identified any chemicals as of yet that would cause cancer in a short-term exposure like this. But as I said, it's still under investigation," said state toxicologist Diana Felton. "Fear of this situation is completely understandable and you know, my heart just goes out to these families."
She said what's reassuring is there have been few needing hospitalization and no known deaths related to the contaminated water.
"That would be sort of a worst-case scenario if we were trying to imagine what would be worse than what is already currently happening to people," Felton said.
Petroleum hydrocarbons detected in the water can include diesel fuel, gasoline and other chemicals -- many of which don't have clearly defined long-term health risks, according to Felton. But she said once people stop using the water, the chemicals are released from the body within a few days.
"We expect the petroleum hydrocarbons are going to be eliminated from the body quite quickly," she added. "These are not chemicals that linger and stay in the body for a long time."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.