State to use facial recognition at Honolulu Airport to speed up travel time for international visitors

The state plans to spend $15 million to install facial recognition cameras on departure gates at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport, a project aimed at speeding up the screening process for international travelers.
The cameras will be similar to the ones Customs and Border Protection uses to scan international travelers arriving at the airport. Travelers pause for a photo at an inspection point, then the system compares that picture to a gallery of images travelers already provided to the government to confirm their identity and information.
"It is about simplifying the process, trying to make it as quickly and painless as you can for folks that are traveling," Dept. of Transportation Public Information Officer Jai Cunningham said, adding the effort comes as international travelers are expected to flock to the islands as COVID restrictions are loosened.
The idea, however, did not sit right with some passengers.
"It's just a bit of an invasion of privacy," said Natalia Woods, who was leaving Honolulu Thursday for Vegas.
Randy Kish, also leaving Honolulu Thursday, agreed and asked "is this going to speed up an extra two minutes or an hour, and what do we lose from a privacy standpoint?"
Customs reported that it has strong measures in place to protect travelers' information, such as deleting the new photos taken with the cameras within 12 hours.
Funding for the project will come from the fees airlines pay to use gates at the airport.
The state also plans to repurpose some of the cameras and other equipment it installed at the airport to help prevent COVID spread.
"The tracking cameras can be used for security purposes. The thermal cameras can really only be used for thermal, as far as figuring out if you have a fever or not, that's really all it can be used for," Cunningham explained.
"But the good news is, the conduit, all of the different fiber cable that was run out there, that gets to be reused and repurposed."
The Dept. of Transportation plans to start installing the cameras in June and complete the project by September 2023.