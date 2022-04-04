State spent $37-million on Safe Travels Hawai'i program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the final cost of the Safe Travels Hawai'i program is still being tallied, MG Kenneth Hara estimates the total cost will be about $37-million.
"Originally it was about $1-million a month to where we are about $3.1-million a month within the past year," said Hara, the incident commander for the State's COVID-19 response.
Here is a breakdown of what that $37-million went to:
- Personnel (operations, management)
- State up costs for the digital platform
- Airport screening
- Digital devices for screening (iPads, iPhones, data services)
- PPE for screeners
- Roberts Hawai'i (screening)
- World Freight Services (screening)
- AMR (testing/ambulance services for positive travelers)
- Call centers
- Improvements to the digital platform along the way
"When we first started the Safe Travels Hawai’i not many travelers were coming into the state," said Hara. "As an example, we started with about 80 screeners statewide and that grew up to about 560."
Not included in that Safe Travels total is the $27-million in airport equipment. The thermal scanners and tracing cameras installed statewide.
According to Hara, the airport equipment was part of a separate program with the Department of Health and Department of Transportation Airport.
State Lawmakers say, full accounting wanted
When it comes to COVID-19 related expenses, some state lawmakers say they wish the Ige Administration would be more upfront about costs and breakdowns.
State Representative Sylvia Luke said she believed Safe Travels to be about $60-million because that is what was asked to start up the program as well as an additional $60-million included in this years budget request to maintain.
According to MG Hara, both times the $60-million was for a variety of different COVID-19 measures put into place, not just for Safe Travels.
"It’s a question we've been asking since last year. We need to have a correct accounting of how much money out of all the ARPA funds we spent for various programs," said Luke.
Safe Travels Hawai'i and the airport equipment were funded through federal dollars. Specifically through American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were allocated to states specifically for COVID-19 related expenses.
"We also want to know how much we have left because the last thing we want to do is spend taxpayer money when we can actually use federal relief monies," explained Luke.
Knowing how much was spent, is vital to knowing how much is left as the State looks to the future of the pandemic.
"The more we know and the more we look at our experience we can plan better for the future," said Sen. Sharon Moriwaki.
Was it worth it?
"I think it was a huge success," said Hara. "Obviously you look at the numbers, Hawai’i had the lowest death rate and the second lowest infection rate."
Safe Travels Hawai'i as well as the airport equipment cost the State a total of $64-million.
"These are some of the things that we had to do and I think those were good measures, especially since the federal government provided a lot of support," said Luke.
The Department of Health tracked COVID-19 cases by residence status and travel history. (Click here to take a look at the data)
By the numbers, just 4% of positive cases came from travelers and only 1% of that was travelers who weren't Hawai'i residents.
More than 50% of positive cases were community spread.