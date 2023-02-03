State Senator Kurt Fevella issues apology over offensive remarks about Gov. Green's housing nominee

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State senator Kurt Fevella issued an apology for comments he made last week about Governor Josh Green's Chief Housing Officer nominee Nani Medeiros.
Fevella made the following comments during a Hawaiian Home Lands commission meeting: ""Nani has nothing, no knowledge about our Hawaiian People. I no care if she says she's Hawaiian. Let's remember now the devil also was an angel. Remember that. So just because you one Hawaiian doesn't mean you have the passion for the people."
His apology was issued Friday during a Senate floor session: "I want to offer apologies to Nani Medeiros. If I offended her and her family or the things that I said. I never meant to hurt her personally or her family. So again I apologize for the words that I said."
Governor Josh Green issued the following statement after Fevella's apology:
“I am appreciative of Senator Fevella’s apology to Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros and Senate President Kouchi for his work mediating this issue. As we move beyond this incident, I’d like to reiterate that in order to solve Hawaii’s biggest issues, it’s important that we all care for each other and treat each other with respect, and that starts at the top.”