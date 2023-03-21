State Senate Bill that would charge outlaw hikers for the cost of rescue moves forward

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The measure that would allow county first-responders to charge outlaw hikers for the cost of rescuing them passed with amendments out of the the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Senate Bill 786 will now be heading to the House Finance Committee.
State Senator Lynn DeCoite has been trying to push this measure through the Legislature. This time, Sb 786 allows for the rescue agency to decide whether or not it will charge hikers for the cost to rescue them. And Senator DeCoite says, those costs can be up to $1 million-dollars.
Senator Lynn DeCoite (D) Upcountry Maui – Molokai says, “ Somebody needs to pay for that, I’m tired of putting the burden on the residents I hear loud and clear, they are taking the burden of paying for all of this added cost.”
Rosemarie Johnson is the Hawaii Search & Rescue Convention Producer and she says, "To create a solid bill that would reduce the number of incidents and calls that they are called out to the way to do that is actually prevention right now as it stands we don’t have a stand wide prevention plan in place. Nor do we have a state SAR coordinator. Or State SAR plan. That’s what most states in the country have. And that is what Hawaii is lacking.”
The Honolulu Police Department opposes SB 786 because the measure requires government agencies to seek reimbursement for search or rescue expenses from people who disregard posted warnings and closure signage. The HPD says there is no existing mechanism to seek reimbursement for these situations. In addtion, HPD says, this could delay notification of first responders by persons who might need to be rescued.
