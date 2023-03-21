 Skip to main content
State Senate Bill that would charge outlaw hikers for the cost of rescue moves forward

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The measure that would allow county first-responders to charge outlaw hikers for the cost of rescuing them passed with amendments out of the the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Senate Bill 786 will now be heading to the House Finance Committee.

State Senator Lynn DeCoite has been trying to push this measure through the Legislature. This time, Sb 786 allows for the rescue agency to decide whether or not it will charge hikers for the cost to rescue them. And Senator DeCoite says, those costs can be up to $1 million-dollars.

