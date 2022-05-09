State reviews draft environmental impact statement for first responder hub May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The state is reviewing a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a first responder hub in West O'ahu. The proposed 240-acre facility would be built at the Mililani Tech Park and house 20 federal, state and city agencies, including the Honolulu fire and police departments. The Hawai'i Technology Development Corporation. the entity that submitted the EIS, is responsible for funding the center's basic infrastructure, such as roads and electricity. Each agency involved will have to foot the bill to design and construct its individual space at the campus."Hopefully there will be opportunities to capitalize on some of the federal funds that are available now," HTDC acting executive director Len Higashi said. "I think we were really excited when we learned of the infrastructure bill, and some of the potential federal funding sources."Project leaders expect the first stage of construction would cost $35 million, and hope to break ground by next year or 2024. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Big Island Chocolate Festival returns after 2 year hiatus Updated Apr 30, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Light winds and fading surf Updated Feb 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Hundreds of Hawaii's seniors were victims of scams in 2021 according to new FBI report Updated Apr 5, 2022 Meteorology Tuesday Forecast Updated Nov 22, 2021 Local Future of $27-million in COVID-19 related airport equipment up in the air Updated Apr 21, 2022 Local Reasons behind Honolulu's building permit backlog Updated Nov 18, 2021 Recommended for you