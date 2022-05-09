 Skip to main content
State reviews draft environmental impact statement for first responder hub

Fire fighters

The state is reviewing a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a first responder hub in West O'ahu. 

The proposed 240-acre facility would be built at the Mililani Tech Park and house 20 federal, state and city agencies, including the Honolulu fire and police departments. 

The Hawai'i Technology Development Corporation. the entity that submitted the EIS, is responsible for funding the center's basic infrastructure, such as roads and electricity. 

Each agency involved will have to foot the bill to design and construct its individual space at the campus.

"Hopefully there will be opportunities to capitalize on some of the federal funds that are available now," HTDC acting executive director Len Higashi said. 

"I think we were really excited when we learned of the infrastructure bill, and some of the potential federal funding sources."

Project leaders expect the first stage of construction would cost $35 million, and hope to break ground by next year or 2024. 

