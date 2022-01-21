State Representative introduces bill requiring reporting of sex abuse by clergy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A bill was announced in the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives on Jan. 22, 2022, that would require the mandatory reporting of sexual abuse by clergy members.
The bill was announced by Representative John Mizuno (D) who wrote the proposed legislation.
Rep. Mizuno said in a press release, “It is clear to me that a pattern of cover-ups occur in many child sex abuse cases by members of the clergy. After reviewing the data, its very concerning that the majority of accused priests in the United States had one formal allegation of abuse made against them and a significant number of priests had two or three allegations, while some had even more complaints reported against them. Enough is enough, we need to stop this practice of cover-ups and protect our children and the foundation of churches in the United States. The only way to dually accomplish this is by allowing an exemption to the "penitential communication" and evolve toward disclosure and reporting of any allegations of child abuse by members of the clergy."
According to the press release, Rep. Mizuno also acknowledged that several other Representatives have signed on his bill as co-authors, but believes that support will grow as more members read the bill.
"As a person of faith, I share candidly that I've been around some outstanding pastors and a measure of this magnitude will definitely help to bring trust and faith back toward members of the clergy and churches, but most importantly protect our children," said Mizuno in a press release, adding,“ "Licensed and registered professionals, physicians, psychologist, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare workers, employees and officers of any public or private school, law enforcement, child-care providers all are mandated to report any child abuse or suspected child abuse, so why are members of the clergy exempt?"
Rep. Mizuno represents Kalihi, Kamehameha Heights, and Lower Kalihi.